Debut Goal Earns Matheus Goal of the Week Honors

September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC forward Darwin Matheus

(Birmingham Legion FC) Birmingham Legion FC forward Darwin Matheus(Birmingham Legion FC)

TAMPA, Fla. - A good week just got better for new Birmingham Legion FC forward Darwin Matheus, who highlighted his debut for the club last Sunday with a wondrous strike in stoppage time to provide the difference in a 1-0 win over Miami FC. The match-winning goal not only kept The Three Sparks on pace to secure its sixth consecutive postseason berth, but it was also good enough to earn USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 29, as voted on by the fans across the league.

"It's such a great satisfaction of scoring a goal on my debut," Matheus said through an interpreter following Sunday's victory. "For any player, this generates a lot of confidence and I'm happy I helped us get the three points."

It marks the first time in the 2024 season that a Legion FC player has earned Goal of the Week honors. Previously, forward Tyler Pasher was nominated in Week 5 and Week 13, followed by forward Prosper Kasim in Week 20, forward Stefano Pinho in Week 23 and defender Alex Crognale in Week 28.

Staring down the possibility of a draw and two crucial dropped points, Matheus took matters into his own hands in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time when he corralled an overshot cross on the right side of the pitch. After taking a couple of touches to settle on the ball, the 23-year-old Venezuelan winger looked up and noticed Miami FC goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye cheating a bit towards his right and he unleashed a left-footed curler that just crept inside the far post, sending the Protective Stadium crowd into pandemonium.

"Like any forward, I need to be on the attack," explained Matheus, who signed with Legion FC on September 10. "I'm always looking to create chances and find the back of the net. (Sunday) was my opportunity and I hope that it will continue in the upcoming games."

Seeing the ball go in the back of the net was a welcome sight for Matheus. Not only was it his first goal for Legion FC, but it was his first for any side since December 1 of 2023 when he was playing for NK Istra 1961 in Croatia.

Overall, he now has 24 career goals over 134 appearances and will look to add to that account as Legion FC visits Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for another crucial Eastern Conference match on Saturday, September 28.

"I'm giving it my all every day," Matheus said. "My main priority is to be a part of this team. I was happy to help (on Sunday) and now I'm focused on getting the win against Pittsburgh."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.