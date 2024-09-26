Preview: Rowdies vs Hartford

September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are down to their final five regular season matches, starting with Saturday's matchup against Eastern Conference foe Hartford Athletic. Following last week's defeat in Charleston, the Rowdies remain third in the conference standings but only one point ahead of Detroit City FC.

A win over Hartford this week and a couple of favorable results in other matches across the league would put the Rowdies in a good spot to secure a playoff berth next weekend. However, getting into the playoffs is just one piece of the puzzle for Tampa Bay. The Rowdies also want to guarantee they finish as high up in the standings as possible to ensure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs and potential future rounds.

"We had a great start to the season and we're in a bit of a dip," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "We need to get ourselves going again. That happens throughout the season, these kinds of dips. It's just a case of making sure we keep the consistency to get through this rough patch, so we're firing for the playoffs. We've got five games to cement our place in the playoffs."

Scouting Hartford

Hartford will by no means be a pushover this Saturday as they fight to make the postseason for the first time since 2020. They sit just outside the playoff picture in ninth place, but momentum is on their side at the moment. First-year head coach Brendan Burke's squad is in the middle of a seven-match unbeaten streak, the longest run without a defeat in club history. Hartford has posted some strong defensive efforts during their recent unbeaten run, recording four clean sheets and not conceding more than one goal in any of their last seven outings. 

"We had a tough game up there against [Hartford]," said Neilson. "We managed to get a one-nil win, but it wasn't easy. They have a lot of pace on their team, especially in the wide areas. We're back at Al Lang now and we want to try to play the way we want to play. We want to dominate, score goals, and entertain the fans."

Fernandes One Away From History

Leo Fernandes matched Rowdies legend Georgi Hristov's modern-era club record of 173 appearances last weekend in Charleston, putting him one away from taking full ownership of the record. Fernandes' historic appearance could come this Saturday at home against Hartford. After a few injury setbacks in the first half of the year, Fernandes has returned to fitness and become a regular contributor again, appearing in nine of Tampa Bay's last ten matches with two goals and two assists in that stretch.

Farr Joins 300 Club

Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr joined an elite club last week by recording his 300th career USL Championship regular season save. Farr, who posted five saves for the Rowdies against Charleston, is the 15th keeper in league history to reach 300 saves. The 29-year-old keeper now ranks 14th all-time in regular season saves with 303 overall.

Availability Report

OUT: Forrest Lasso

QUESTIONABLE:  Danny Crisostomo

Matchday 30 Info:

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Hartford Athletic

Saturday, September 28, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL 

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 13W-9L-7D, 46 pts, 3rd East (9-3-2 at home)

Hartford: 10W-12L-7D, 37 pts, 9th East (2-9-3 on the road)

Happy Hour: Gates open early this Saturday for the $5 Viva Tequila Seltzer Happy Hour from 6 pm until kickoff.

Hispanic Heritage Auction: Bidding is now open to win player-worn and signed Hispanic Heritage warmup tops from Saturday's match. Auction proceeds benefit the Hispanic Services Council. Place a bid now.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the final whistle to catch the postgame fireworks show.

Tune In: Saturday's match will be broadcast locally on Tampa Bay 44 and available to stream on ESPN+.

