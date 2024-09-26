October 5: Cheer on Republic FC at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen

The regular season is almost over, but that's no excuse to stop the fun! Join Republic FC for a watch party at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen as the club takes on San Antonio FC on the road on Saturday, October 5.

This event is free and open to all ages - plus MoJo's has a dog-friendly patio. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 5:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early to grab a table.

Republic FC's Cap City Crew will be on hand to get everyone pumped up with plenty of free promo gear and giveaways, including a MoJo's gift certificate, $25 gift card to the Pro Shop, and a VIP ticket package for the club's home match on October 9.

Anyone wearing club gear will receive a 15% discount on all drink purchases during the game, and for this special event Mojo's is offering a Big Republic Party Platter for just $19.99 - featuring fun club- and soccer-themed appetizers for the entire table. AND, the first 50 Indomitable Members to check in with Cap City Crew get a free drink on the club!

MoJo's is in Midtown Sacramento at the corner of 15th & I streets. Owners Cristin and Scott are passionate about all things local, highlighting California brews, food, and sports teams - including Republic FC. The taproom features over 25 local beers and wine, as well as plenty of TVs to catch all the action.

Learn more about MoJo's Local Tap and Kitchen online at MojosLocal.com or follow them on Instagram (@MojosLocal).

