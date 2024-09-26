Orange County SC Wins 2-0 over Rival Phoenix Rising FC

September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC picked up another massive three points in their Push to the Playoffs in a 2-0 victory over Phoenix Rising FC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA. A third straight clean sheet and a brace from forward Ethan Zubak kept Phoenix at bay.

The night began early for the Black and Orange after #NextWave forward Bryce Jamison drew a foul in a dangerous area in the 7th minute. Midfielder Seth Casiple stood over the ensuing free kick and played a gorgeous ball into the box for Zubak, who rose above the rest of the crowd to nod home and put the County Boys ahead 1-0 in the 8th minute.

Orange County SC pressed on in the 20th minute when defender Ryan Doghman dribbled into the left wing and played a ball into the path of Jamison at the penalty spot. Jamison struck it first time on the volley, but Phoenix goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a save at full stretch to keep the Atlanta native off the board.

In the 39th minute, Casiple took a free kick quickly and found Jamison alone on the right side of the pitch. Jamison dribbled just outside the 18-yard-box and played a low cross to the top of the 6-yard-box that Zubak was again able to tap past Rios Novo and OCSC took a deserving 2-0 lead.

The Black and Orange defense did not allow a single shot on target in the first half and took the 2-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

While Phoenix held majority of the possession in the second half, the County Boys ensured that they did not gain much of an advantage with it, Phoenix ended the night with just one shot on target.

It came in the 62nd minute when substitute Charlie Dennis took aim from a free kick nearly 30 yards out. He attempted to catch Shutler cheating towards his left with his shot, but the Virginian goalkeeper made the save at the near post diving to his left.

Led by the center back pairing of Dillon Powers and the captain Markus Nakkim, the Orange County defense held their line and posted their third straight clean sheet and in dominant fashion, over their new interim bench boss' former club.

The County Boys return to The Champ on Wednesday, October 9 for California Classic Night against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:00 PM, presented by The Orange County Power Authority! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler is ranked second in the league in saves per match (4.0), tied for second in the league in saves (87), and is tied for 4th in the league for clean sheets (10).

Defender Pedro Guimaraes made his third career start for Orange County SC, helping to keep his third consecutive clean sheet.

Forward Ethan Zubak extended his team lead in goals scored to 8, with a brace tonight.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

PHX 2 0 2

OCSC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

7' Ethan Zubak (7th). Assist by Seth Casiple

39' Ethan Zubak (8th). Assist by Bryce Jamison

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

36' Chris Hegardt

65' Kevin Partida

PHOENIX RISING FC

2' Jose Hernandez

36' Jearl Margartha

45' +5 Laurence Wyke

54' Gabriel Torres

66' Charlie Dennis

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Markus Nakkim (C), Dillon Powers, Pedro Guimaraes (Ashish Chattha 46'), Seth Casiple, Kevin Partida (Ben Norris 86'), Chris Hegardt (Thomas Amang 73'), Ryan Doghman, Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison (Cameron Dunbar 46')

Unused subs: Tomás Gómez (GK), Ashton Miles, Andrew Fox, Christian Sorto, Ben Barjolo

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 33% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 2 |

PHOENIX RISING FC LINEUP:

Rocco Rios Novo (GK); Gabriel Torres (Juan Carlos Azocar 78'), Pape Boye, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Laurence Wyke (Edgardo Rito 86'), Jose Hernandez (Charlie Dennis 58'), Renzo Zambrano, Giulio Doratitto (Remi Cabral 58'), Dariusz Formella (Damien Barker John 78'), Jearl Margaritha, Tomas Angel Gutierrez

Unused Subs: Patrick Rakovsky (GK), John Scearce

Interim Head Coach: Diego Gomez

Possession: 67% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC vs Phoenix Rising FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 29

Date: September 25, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

Date: September 25, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

