Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna

August 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to Leagues Cup 2024 action for its second Group Stage match Sunday when it hosts Santos Laguna at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer, allowing all 47 first division professional clubs in both leagues to compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers for the Concacaf Champions Cup. Leagues Cup 2024 will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25.

Atlanta was placed into Group East 7 with D.C. United and Santos Laguna with the top-two teams in each group advancing to the Knockout Rounds. D.C. United has won the group with five points, while Atlanta would advance with either a win in regulation or a penalty shootout win against Santos Laguna.

Atlanta played D.C. United to a 3-3 draw in its opening match on July 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with D.C. earning an extra point after winning the penalty shootout. Daniel Ríos scored a brace to bring his season total to nine goals in all competitions, while Saba Lobjanidze scored his seventh goal in all competitions.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Atlanta and Santos Laguna. Atlanta owns a 3-2-1 record against Liga MX teams in competitive matches across Concacaf Champions Cup, Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup action.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.