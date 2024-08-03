New England Revolution Acquire Defender Tim Parker and $600K GAM from St. Louis City FC

August 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired defender Tim Parker and $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from St. Louis City SC in exchange for defender Henry Kessler.

Parker, 31, owns 267 appearances in Major League Soccer, including 256 starts, with six goals and four assists, across 10 seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the New York Red Bulls, Houston Dynamo FC, and St. Louis City SC. The veteran central defender has registered 13 additional games played in the MLS Cup Playoffs, with three goals scored and one assist. The New York native produced his best season in 2023, earning MLS Best XI and All-Star selections in helping guide St. Louis City SC to an appearance in the MLS Cup Playoffs in the club's inaugural season. Parker netted a career-best four goals last season across 29 MLS appearances, all starts.

In 2018, during his tenure with the Red Bulls, Parker started 29 matches in New York's Supporters' Shield campaign. Parker arrived in MLS as the 13th-overall selection in the 2015 SuperDraft by Vancouver, and proceeded to register 15 appearances, 14 of them starts, in his debut campaign. Prior to arriving in MLS, Parker played four seasons of collegiate soccer for St. John's University. Parker helped the Red Storm to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2011 to 2013 and tallied four goals over 79 games played. On the international stage, Parker owns two caps for the United States Men's National Team. Parker also suited up for the Stars and Stripes at the U18 and U23 levels.

"As a 10-year veteran in Major League Soccer, Tim brings a wealth of experience to our club," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Tim performed at the highest level last season as a MLS Best XI and All-Star selection. We look forward to welcoming Tim to the New England Revolution as we continue to strengthen our roster."

Kessler joined the Revolution as the sixth-overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. The 26-year-old central defender posted 98 appearances in MLS play for New England, including 88 matches started, with four goals scored. Kessler helped New England to postseason appearances in three of his four seasons with the Revolution, and registered an additional six games played, all starts, in the MLS Cup Playoffs. This season, Kessler recorded 17 MLS games played for New England.

"Since arriving in New England in 2020, Henry Kessler represented the Revolution with the utmost professionalism on and off the field," Onalfo said. "The New England Revolution would like to thank Henry for his four-and-a-half seasons with our club and wish him the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his career in St. Louis."

New England returns to action next Tuesday, August 6, when the Revolution host Nashville SC in the final match of the Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage. Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET match airs nationally on FS1 and is free to watch on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the club's radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub and Sirius XM FC 157.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire defender Tim Parker and $600,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from St. Louis City SC in exchange for defender Henry Kessler on August 3, 2024.

TIM PARKER

Full Name: Tim Parker

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 194 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 23, 1993 (31)

Hometown: New York, New York

Previous Club: St. Louis City SC

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Trade with St. Louis City SC on August 3, 2024.

PARKER AT A GLANCE

In 10th MLS season, central defender owns six goals and four assists over 267 games played, including 256 starts, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, New York Red Bulls, Houston Dynamo FC, and St. Louis City SC.

Has posted an additional 13 appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs, all of them starts, with three goals scored and one assist.

In 2023, made 29 appearances in league play, all starts, and netted a career-best four goals en route to earning MLS Best XI and All-Star selections, while helping first-year club St. Louis City SC to the MLS Cup Playoffs.

In 2018, started all 29 of his MLS appearances and helped the New York Red Bulls win the Supporters' Shield.

Selected 13th overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Played four seasons of college soccer at St. John's University, where he helped lead the Red Storm to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2011-2013.

Has represented the United States on the international stage at the Senior, U18, and U23 levels.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.