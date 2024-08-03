Inter Miami CF Falls 2-1 Against Tigres UANL in Final Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Fixture

August 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF closed out the Leagues Cup 2024 group stage tonight falling 2-1 against LIGA MX side Tigres UANL on Saturday night. The match at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. saw striker Leonardo Campana bag the team's goal on the night, bringing the Ecuadorian striker level with former forward Gonzalo Higuaín as the all-time top scorers in Club history with 29 goals.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the field with three changes from the team's starting XI in the 0-2 win over Club Puebla in the team's League Cup 2024 opener. Drake Callender returned in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, David Martínez and Jordi Alba made up the team's back line of four; Matías Rojas, Yannick Bright and Federico Redondo started in midfield; Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor flanked striker Campana in attack.

Match Action

The first half in Texas presented an even matchup with both sides in search of the go-ahead goal. It was Tigres, however, that struck first to open the scoring in the 18th minute through a goal by midfielder Juan Brunetta.

The scoreline would then remain unmoved throughout the rest of the first 45 minutes and the match went into the half with a 1-0 lead for Tigres.

The second half then saw Inter MIami take control and create danger in the final third of the pitch. In the 72nd minute, the team would have a clear chance to tie the scoring after Campana was brought down inside the opponent's box and a penalty was called for Inter Miami. Campana then calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net with a no-look finish from the spot to the match at 1-1 in the 74th minute. The goal was Campana's first this Leagues Cup 2024 and sixth across all competitions in 2024. Notably, with the strike he tied former Inter Miami forward Higuaín as the Club's all-time leading scorer with 29 goals across all competitions.

Tigres then regained their lead in the 84th minute through a goal by midfielder Juan Pablo Vigón.

The scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the final minutes and Inter Miami narrowly fell 2-1 in its second and final Leagues Cup 2024 group stage fixture, with the team finishing second in Group East 3.

Next Match

Up next, Inter Miami will carry on with its Leagues Cup title-defending campaign by hosting either CF Pachuca or Toronto FC in the Round of 32 at Chase Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8. Get your tickets for the thrilling matchup HERE! The team's rival will be determined this Sunday, August 4, with Pachuca and Toronto facing each other at 8 p.m. ET in their final group stage game in search of advancing to the Round of 32.

Stats:

Possession:

TIG - 46.6%

MIA - 53.4%

Shots:

TIG - 9

MIA - 9

Saves:

TIG - 4

MIA - 1

Corners:

TIG - 2

MIA - 7

Fouls:

TIG - 14

MIA - 14

