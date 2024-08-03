Austin FC to Face Los Angeles FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32

August 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The match will take place at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, August 7 Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC will face Los Angeles FC in a Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 match on Wednesday, August 7 at BMO Stadium. The match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with kickoff time to be determined.

Austin FC finished in first place in West Group 1, defeating Liga MX opponents Pumas UNAM (3-2) and CF Monterrey (2-0). As a result, the Verde & Black are paired against the second-place finishers from West Group 7 LAFC.

The winner of the match between Austin and LAFC will compete in the Round of 16 vs. the winner of the match between the West Group 6 winners and the West Group 2 runners-up. Click here to view the full Leagues Cup 2024 knockout stage bracket.

