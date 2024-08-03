The Wolverhampton Wanderers Take A Win Home Before The Start Of Their Season

August 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chase Stadium hosted an action-packed international club friendly, between RB Leipzig and the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, August 3. The match concluded the pre-season tour in the United States for both European clubs ahead of their Bundesliga and Premier League seasons. The 2024 preseason tour marked the first time the Wolves played in the United States in 43 years.

This high-profile match brought exciting fútbol action to fans, showcasing the talents of two prominent clubs as well as the opportunity to see some of their favorite players. The fan experience began before entering the gates of Chase Stadium, with supporters coming together in the fan zone to enjoy giveaways, participate in contests, and photo opportunities.

RB Leipzig and the Wolverhampton Wolves were the first all-European teams to play a club-level friendly at Chase Stadium. It was also the second time Inter Miami's home hosted a UEFA Champions League team, and the first time hosting a Premier League club.

The first half offered the crowd a brilliant fútbol experience, with Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia giving the Wolves the lead of the game in the 18th minute with an assist from defender Matt Doherty. Both goalkeepers made multiple saves under the rain.

The second half of the game was daring and intense with Sarabia scoring a second goal with an assist from forward Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 61st minute. Eleven minutes later, forward Rodrigo Gomes scored a third one to give the Wolves a comfortable advantage.

The friendly match finished 3-0, and the Wolves head back home with a winning feeling.

"The facilities were great. We met nice people and we were very well welcomed", said RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose in the post-match press conference. "It was a really good time."

During the week before Saturday night's game both clubs trained at the Florida Blue Training Center, the 50,000 square-foot training facility in Fort Lauderdale, across the street from Chase Stadium. Also, Inter Miami's very own striker and former Wolverhampton Wanderers player Leonardo Campana reunited with his former teammates.

The Club friendly became the fifth international friendly match at Inter Miami's world-class home in 2024. The most recent event prior to tonight's matchup was Venezuela versus Italy in March, where Italy claimed a 2-1 victory.

