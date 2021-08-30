Mason Wayland Named Equipment Manager for 2021-2022 Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that Mason Wayland will be the head Equipment Manager for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Wayland has been with the organization for the last 12 seasons, including the last few as the Assistant Equipment Manager. Wayland replaces Matthew Schwegmann, who was with the team the past 2 seasons.

The Grizzlies open the season at Idaho on October 22nd. The home opener is on Saturday, October 23 vs Idaho. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm. For updates on the upcoming season follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

