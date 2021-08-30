Gladiators Acquire Roy in Trade, Deal Peterson to Florida

August 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Hugo Roy from the Florida Everblades in exchange for forward Avery Peterson.

"Roy will bring a lot of excitement to the ice for us," said James. "He's an explosive player who our fans are going to love watching."

Roy, 24, returns to the Gladiators after spending the last two season with the Everblades. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward compiled 43 points (22G-21A) in 99 games with Florida over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. Roy added three assists in five Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Blades last season. The forward posted one goal and four assists in seven games with the Gladiators during his rookie season in 2018-19.

"We had a chance to get a young righthander, which we needed, and had to give something up for it," said Pyle. "Hugo is a great addition to this team. He will get a ton of ice time in important situations, and I know he will accept the challenge. We're excited to get Hugo in here. He's a great kid."

The Fleurimont, Quebec native registered 26 points (19G-7A) in 28 games at Concordia University prior to turning pro. Roy also played in parts of four seasons with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During his time in Sherbrooke, Roy amassed 126 points (67G-59A) in 207 games.

"I am very excited to come back to the Gladiators," said Roy. "I had the chance to play with them back in 2019, and I believe we will have a great year."

Peterson originally signed with the Gladiators in August of 2020, but the forward pivoted to the Rapid City Rush once Atlanta opted out of the 2020-21 season. The Glads maintained Peterson's rights into the current offseason. The forward tabbed 50 points (27G-23A) in 71 games with the Rush last season.

Peterson spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Gladiators and recorded 37 points (19G-18A) in 77 games.

Roy is the seventh forward and the 13th player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Luke Nogard (F), Tommy Besinger (F), Dalton Thrower (D), Josh Thrower (D), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), and Zach Yoder (D).

--

For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.