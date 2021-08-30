Rinaldi Returns to Rabbits for 21-22

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced forward Anthony Rinaldi has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Rinaldi, a Pierrefond, QC native, appeared in 43 games for Greenville during the 2020-21 regular season after being acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks. Throughout his first season in a Swamp Rabbits sweater, Rinaldi totaled 13 points and 7 goals.

"Rinaldi has great speed along with a very good shot," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "We were happy with Anthony's progress in year one, as he learned the pro game and grew as the season went along. He has the ability to be the best player on the ice, and we are looking for more of that in his second season."

The former Union College standout earned postseason experience in his first season and tallied a goal in 4 appearances in the 2020-21 playoffs.

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com

