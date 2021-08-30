Meet Your New Ice Angels Team
August 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans Ice Angels held tryouts over the weekend with 12 lucky ladies making the roster
The auditions were held this past Saturday and Sunday at The Center for Dance in Dallas, with several hopefuls on hand with the dream of making the cut.
The team will have five veterans, and seven rookies this year that will include a former Texas Legends Dancer, former Houston Astros dancer, and TCU Showgirl.
"It's always exciting when we add new dancers to our team," said Ice Angels Director Stephanie DiBiase. "It's the fresh young faces that bring excitement to our group which creates a new type of excitement for our veterans"
Three former Ice Angels auditioned this year and made the roster after taking a break last year (Hannah, Alyssa, and Kailyn).
Former Ice Angel Cierra made the Dallas Sidekicks Dance Team, while Ice Angel Sarah, made the Dallas Stars Ice Girls.
The Ice Angels have won many awards over the years including Best Dance Team (CHL). The girls have also been a part of the Dallas Holiday Parade, as well as on location for calendar shoots in Mexico.
The Photo above includes the following ladies from left to right.
Starting from
the top: Kailyn, Libby, Kennedy, Breanna, Alyssa, Sydney
Bottom row: Hannah, Brittany, Anyssa, Samantha, Katie, Andrea
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans Ice Angels Squad
