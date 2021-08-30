Everblades Trade Roy, Receive Peterson

ESTERO, Fla.- The Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Avery Peterson from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for forward Hugo Roy.

Hugo Roy appeared in 104 total games for the Everblades in the past two season and posted 22 goals and 24 assists in those games. He played with the Milwaukee Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators during the 2018-19 season before joining Florida for the 2019-20 season.

Avery Peterson, a University of Minnesota-Duluth product, will add to the Everblades offensive core in his fourth season in the ECHL. Over the past three years, the Grand Rapids, Minnesota native has played 163 games between the Idaho Steelheads, Norfolk Admirals, Indy Fuel, Rapid City Rush and Atlanta Gladiators.

Before coming to the ECHL, Peterson split his college career between University of Nebraska-Omaha and Minnesota-Duluth. He logged 24 goals and 24 assists across four seasons and contributed to Minnesota-Duluth's National Championship during the 2017-18 season.

Peterson played one full season of junior hockey with the Sioux City Muskateers during the 2013-14 campaign. That year's team appeared in the United States Hockey League Conference Finals after going 38-19-3 in the regular season.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

