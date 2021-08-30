Royals Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, unveiled their 2021-22 promotional schedule Monday. Every game will have a promotional feature in the coming season. There's no shortage of entertainment for the whole family with popular nights such as Disney/Star Wars, Marvel and Ugly Christmas returning to the Royals' schedule in addition to new featured nights such as Esports Night.

In total, the Royals will wear 13 specialty jerseys.

CAN'T MISS GAMES

Opening Night presented by D&B Construction and Prospectus Berco - Oct. 23 vs. Norfolk

Be at our pregame block party on Penn St.

Brett Scallions from Fuel will perform at the pregame concert

Giveaways include a cowbell presented by Diamond Credit Union and magnet schedule presented by Deibler Dental

Fandemonium gift card blitz from Royals 20 for 20 sponsors

Affiliation Night - Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack

Gritty will be in attendance

Giveaway is a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead

Pink in the Rink - Feb. 12 vs. Trois-Rivieres

Pink ice returns to Santander Arena

Giveaway is an Infinity Scarf

Marvel Night - Feb. 19 vs. Wheeling

Break out your Iron Man gear

Appearances from your favorite Marvel Superheros©

Craft Beer Night - March 5 vs. Wheeling

Celebrate the best beer from Reading

Giveaway is a Frank DiChiara specialty jersey bobblehead

St. Hattricks Day - March 19 vs. Adirondack

Enjoy St. Paddy's Day the right way with $1 beer

Giveaway is a retro lunch box

Tickets for all these games can be purchased through mini plans now!

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

