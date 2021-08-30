Royals Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule
August 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, unveiled their 2021-22 promotional schedule Monday. Every game will have a promotional feature in the coming season. There's no shortage of entertainment for the whole family with popular nights such as Disney/Star Wars, Marvel and Ugly Christmas returning to the Royals' schedule in addition to new featured nights such as Esports Night.
In total, the Royals will wear 13 specialty jerseys.
CAN'T MISS GAMES
Opening Night presented by D&B Construction and Prospectus Berco - Oct. 23 vs. Norfolk
Be at our pregame block party on Penn St.
Brett Scallions from Fuel will perform at the pregame concert
Giveaways include a cowbell presented by Diamond Credit Union and magnet schedule presented by Deibler Dental
Fandemonium gift card blitz from Royals 20 for 20 sponsors
Affiliation Night - Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack
Gritty will be in attendance
Giveaway is a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead
Pink in the Rink - Feb. 12 vs. Trois-Rivieres
Pink ice returns to Santander Arena
Giveaway is an Infinity Scarf
Marvel Night - Feb. 19 vs. Wheeling
Break out your Iron Man gear
Appearances from your favorite Marvel Superheros©
Craft Beer Night - March 5 vs. Wheeling
Celebrate the best beer from Reading
Giveaway is a Frank DiChiara specialty jersey bobblehead
St. Hattricks Day - March 19 vs. Adirondack
Enjoy St. Paddy's Day the right way with $1 beer
Giveaway is a retro lunch box
View Promo Schedule
Tickets for all these games can be purchased through mini plans now!
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 30, 2021
- Rinaldi Returns to Rabbits for 21-22 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Name Brian McQueen Equipment Manager - Maine Mariners
- Royals Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule - Reading Royals
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Unveil 2021-22 Promotional Schedule
- Royals Announce Preseason Game against Adirondack October 16
- Royals Sign AHL Veteran Forward Josh Winquist
- James Henry, Former Adirondack Thunder Captain, Named Assistant Coach of Reading Royals
- Reading Royals Win ECHL Award for Success of Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association