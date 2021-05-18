Mask Mandate Lifted at BlueClaws Games Effective Immediately

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have released the following statement about the mask mandate at BlueClaws games and events:

In accordance with the latest CDC, New Jersey, and Major League Baseball guidelines, fans at BlueClaws games and events are no longer required to wear a mask. Unvaccinated individuals are still recommended to do so, but the BlueClaws have eliminated the ballpark mask mandate at games and events, effective immediately.

Fans will continue, for the time being, to be seated in socially-distant pods throughout the ballpark such as in the seating bowl, on the grass berms, and at concourse picnic and high-top tables. Additional safety precautions will remain in place, including plexiglass at all transaction locations, hand-sanitizing stations around the ballpark, and frequent cleaning procedures.

Masks are still required in the Claws Cove team store, Luxury Suites, and The Club per current guidelines.

The BlueClaws are home for six games this week beginning Tuesday night. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday's game is Irish Heritage Night (New Jersey Natural Gas), including live music from _The Snakes_, post-game fireworks, and a BlueClaws hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. Sunday's game is a Kids Day Sunday with Kids Eat Free thanks to Sabrett.

Kids Run the Bases after every game thanks to RWJBarnabas Health.

