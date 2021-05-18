Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 18)

The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash vs. JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS

RHP Johan Dominguez (0-1. 3.38 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Hendrickson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood, NJ)

Game #13

L.P. FRANS STADIUM PROVES KIND

After dropping four of the first six to Rome at Truist Stadium, the Dash traveled to intrastate rival Hickory for their first road trip of the year. Facing a Crawdads team that split their opening series, the Dash looked to build a winning streak for the first time this season. For Ryan Newman and the Dash, mission accomplished. After splitting the first two games of the six-game series, the Dash reeled off four consecutive wins to boost their record to 7-5 through 12 games.

The Dash took care of business with a balanced attack from both the itching and the hitting. INF Luis Curbelo blasted three homers during the series, the starting rotation earned their first three wins of the year, and the Dash earned their first winning streak of 2021.

THE JOSH HENDRICKSON REPORT

A native Australian, LHP Josh Hendrickson and played his final collegiate season at University of San Diego, parlaying his success with the Toreros into a 38th round selection by the Phillies in 2019. With a three-pitch arsenal and a fastball that maxes out at 88, the southpaw was not touted as a top prospect after being selected 1140th overall.

Despite little fanfare, Hendrickson carved out a a place in the Phillies organization. The Australian pitched in 16 games last year, starting four games with a 1.95 ERA. Known for his pinpoint accuracy, Hendrickson walked only eight batters, striking out 44 between the rookie-level GCL Phillies and Single-A Lakewood.

When the 2019 MiLB season ended, Hendrickson continued pitching, just not with the Phillies organization. Returning to the Land Down Under, Hendrickson pitched for the Perth Heat where he competed for the Claxton Shield, the championship trophy of the Australian Baseball League. Despite losing to the Brisbane Bandits in the finals, Hendrickson compiled great results - going 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA, walking six and striking out 21.

The lefty has carried that level of success to Jersey Shore, allowing no earned runs in his first six innings. Hendrickson represents the fifth left-handed starter the Dash will face in their last six games after facing a lefty laden Hickory Crawdads team.

THAT'S STOTT, NOT SCOTT

The Phillies first-round selection in 2019 (14th overall), INF Bryson Stott opens the season as Philadelphia's third ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The shortstop was a three-year starter at UNLV, posting an OPS of nearly 1.000 his final season in Las Vegas, boosting his draft stock immensely in the process. He boasts defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate, walking more than he struck out in college.

That approach has paid dividends at the High-A level. While his average sits at .235, Stott carries an OPS of .988, ranking in the top 15 of both slugging and OBP. The Las Vegas native slugged three homers in the opening two series, mixing in a High-A East leading 14 walks to reach base in 10 of the 11 games he's played.

Stott exhibits a great mix of contact skills, defensive range, and projectability, giving the Phillies reason to believe he could be their shortstop of the future. The former Rebel is a left-handed hitter who has put on muscle in an effort to improve his power tool, with many believing he can become a regular at the MLB level. For now, the first rounder hones his craft in Jersey Shore, with eyes on reaching Double-A Reading in the near future.

A LOOK FORWARD

Fresh off one of the best starting performances of the season, RHP Jason Bilous toes the rubber for the third time in 2021. Bilous fanned ten batters over five innings, earning the first 10+ strikeout game by a Dash pitcher since Konnor Pilkington in 2019.

For Jersey Shore, RHP Adam Leverett gets the nod for his second start of the season. Pitching in his third game, Leverett has not yielded an earned run, tossing six shutout innings while allowing three total baserunners. The former 15th round pick looks to continue those results Wednesday for the BlueClaws.

Statistically, the Dash have an edge on the offensive side - leading Jersey Shore in all triple slash categories, while the BlueClaws rank third in the High-A East in strikeouts by a pitching staff, ahead of the Dash.

