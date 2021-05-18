Hot Rods Games Notes

On Sunday... The Hot Rods pitchers tossed another shutout and the offense scored seven runs to take a 7-0 victory in the series finale against Asheville. Peyton Battenfield picked up his first win of the season while striking out seven over 4.0 innings of shutout work. Jonathan Aranda went 3-4 with a solo homerun and Grant Witherspoon put the game away with a three-run homer.

About Rome... Rome sits just 2.0 games behind Bowling Green in the High A East South Division Standings. The Braves are coming off of a series split with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. They took the finale, winning 4-1, hitting two home runs in the process. Rome won their first series of the season against the Winston-Salem Dash, taking the series 4-2.

Another Scoreless Streak... After Sunday's Shutout of Asheville, the Hot Rods have another scoreless inning streak going. BG shutout Asheville in the final 14.1 innings of the series. The Hot Rods own a 20.1 inning scoreless streak from May 6th - 8th and have four shutouts on the season.

Bullpen Success... The Bowling Green bullpen has shown their ability to stay in the zone and rack up strikeouts in their time on the mound. Over the last three games, Hot Rods relievers have racked up 35 strikeouts while issuing no walks to opponents. On May 15, they contributed 13 of the pitching staff 19 strikeouts, falling just one short of the teams highest strikeout number in a single game of 20.

Scoring Often... The Hot Rods have runs in bunches since starting the season. They lead the entire High A East in runs scored with 73. The next closest team in runs is the Greenville Drive with 63. Bowling Green has separated themselves from their opponents with a 28-run differential. Through their first two series, the Hot Rods are averaging 6.5 runs per game and have score five or more runs in 10 out of the 12 games this season.

Sunday's Notes... The Hot Rods didn't issue a walk for the first time this season... They haven't given out a free pass in the last 17.2 innings of work... The bullpen hasn't allowed a walk in the last three games... Bowling Green has struck out 10+ hitters in eight of the club's first 12 games of the season... The Hot Rods had their seventh multi-homer game of the season as a team... They've homered in all but two games this year... Witherspoon hit his fourth HR of the season... He leads the team in that category and is tied for the second-highest total in the High-A East League... Bowling Green is second in the High-A East with 19 home runs this season... With Sunday's win, the team has been victorious at least once every day of the week except Monday, which is a mandatory off day... The Hot Rods held Asheville hitters to three hits three times in the six-game series... The team is 2-0 in specialty jerseys...

Now pitching: Jacob Lopez ... The lefty has started one game and appeared out of the bullpen for one game this season. Lopez started the second game of the series, and the first of a double header, against the Greenville Drive on May 6. He gave up five earned runs on three home runs in a no decision. Lopez's second appearance came at Bowling Green Ballpark on May 12, where he tossed 3.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out five, picking up the win.

