Marvelous Morris, Cyclones Fall Short in Aberdeen

June 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, Md. - RHP Kade Morris struck out seven over 6.0 innings of two-run ball for the Cyclones, but Brooklyn could not eclipse the Aberdeen IronBirds, falling 6-1, on Thursday night from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Scoreless through four innings, Brooklyn (1-5, 34-38) burst into the run column in the top of the fifth. Following a leadoff walk to LF Wilfredo Lara, 2B Junior Tilien powered a ball off the wall in left-center field. The 20-year-old scampered around from first to score on the double to provide the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

However, after Brooklyn failed to bring in Tilien from second with nobody out, Aberdeen (5-1, 39-33) jumped in front for good in the bottom of the sixth.

CF Douglas Hodo started the rally with a one-out walk before swiping second base. After a questionable call on a 2-2 pitch, 3B Mac Horvath smashed a run-scoring double into right-center field to tie the game at one.

Following a single on a botched fly ball in the infield and a fielder's choice force at second, RF Elio Prado broke to try and steal second with SS Carter Young at the plate and two out. The offering squirted to the backstop, which enabled Horvath to score from third on the wild pitch, putting the IronBirds in front, 2-1.

Aberdeen would put the game out of reach with a four spot in the eighth. Horvath continued his strong offensive night with an RBI single before Prado unfurled a run-scoring double down the left-field line to extend the advantage to three, 4-1.

Young capped the four-run inning with a two-run home run - a line drive that sailed into the IronBird bullpen in right. The Vanderbilt University alum's third long ball of the year made it a 6-1 contest.

Morris (1-2) was impressive in his 6.0 innings on the bump but suffered his second High-A defeat. The 22-year-old whiffed seven and walked two, allowing two runs on four hits.

LHP Bruce Zimmermann received a no-decision, making a Major League rehab start for Aberdeen. The 29-year-old struck out six and did not allow a run on one hit over 3.1 innings.

IronBirds' LHP Deivy Cruz (2-1) threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn his second win in relief. RHP Kyle Virbitsky registered the final six outs to collect his third save.

Brooklyn will try and snap the three-game slide on Friday evening. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-2, 4.20) is scheduled to take the hill for Brooklyn. Aberdeen is projected to counter with RHP Peter Van Loon (0-0, 7.50), who is making a Minor League rehab start. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

