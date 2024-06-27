Baez's Blasts Help Tourists Split Double-Header

BOWLING GREEN- The Asheville Tourists and the Bowling Green Hot Rods split a double-header on Thursday night. Bowling Green took Game One 9-1 before Asheville responded in Game Two with a 4-1 victory.

Luis Baez was a major factor in the night cap. The Tourists outfielder recorded his first multi-Homer game of the season and drove in all four of Asheville's runs. Baez's first blast was a solo shot in the top of the first inning and his second was a three-run shot in the fifth that broke a 1-1 tie.

Ethan Pecko worked four solid innings in his second start with the Tourists. Pecko was followed by Jeremy Molero, Ian Foggo, and Kelly Austin; all of whom pitched a scoreless inning to secure the win.

The first game began with a Logan Cerny leadoff Home Run to left field. It was Cerny's eighth Homer of the season. The Tourists were held to just two more hits the rest of the way; however, the offense came around with 11 hits in Game Two.

Asheville leads the series over Bowling Green two games to one and can ensure at least a series split with a victory on Friday night. The Hot Rods have not lost a series at home since they dropped two of three to Hudson Valley to begin the season.

