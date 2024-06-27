Claws Drop Game 4-2 on Thursday in 10 to Greensboro

June 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro scored three times and topped the BlueClaws in 10 on Thursday night, 4-2 at ShoreTown Ballpark to take two of the first three in the series with the BlueClaws.

Jersey Shore (3-3, 41-31) had the winning run on base in the ninth but Felix Reyes lined into a double play to end the inning. In the 10th, the Hoppers took the lead on a wild pitch from Gunner Mayer. Jack Brannigan singled in a run and Hudson Head drove in a run on a bases loaded walk to give Greensboro a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jersey Shore got a run on a base hit by Erick Brito, but Aidan Miller flew to center on the 11th pitch of his at bat with two men on to end the game.

Greensboro opened the scoring in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Termarr Johnson. The lead didn't last too long, as Felix Reyes homered to tie the game leading off in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was Reyes' fourth home run of the season, with three of them coming in the last two weeks.

BlueClaws starter Casey Steward (pictured), making his Jersey Shore debut, went five innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out a career high nine.

Neither team scored through the ninth. Danny Wilkinson (one) and Jack Dallas (two) combined for three innings of scoreless relief for the BlueClaws. Gunner Mayer threw a scoreless ninth and when Jersey Shore didn't score in the bottom of the inning, the game went to the 10th.

Erick Brito had two hits in the loss for Jersey Shore and has six in the first three games of the series.

Elijah Birdsong (4-0) earned the win, throwing two scoreless innings in relief for Greensboro.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Jean Cabrera starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.