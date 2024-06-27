Grasshoppers Defeat BlueClaws, 4-2 in Extra Innings

June 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 4-2 in extra innings on Thursday, June 27. The Grasshoppers improved to 4-2 on the second half of the season while the BlueClaws fell to 3-3. Both Greensboro and Jersey Shore tallied five hits and two errors.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5. Josiah Sightler followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. The final hit for Greensboro was tallied by Termarr Johnson.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Erick Brito as he went 2-5 with one RBI. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Hendry Mendez, Felix Reyes, and Jordan Dissin.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits and one earned run on 5.1 innings of work. Elijah Birdsong took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for the BlueClaws was righthanded pitcher Casey Steward as he tallied nine strikeouts as he gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on five innings of work. Gunner Mayer took the loss for the BlueClaws and fell to 1-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tomorrow, Friday June 28, at 7:05 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.