Grasshoppers Fall to the BlueClaws, 6-1 Wednesday Evening

June 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 6-1 Wednesday, June 26. The BlueClaws improved to 3-2 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 3-2 while Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 12-4.

Outfielder Hudson Head led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with one RBI. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Mitch Jebb and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Keaton Anthony as he went 2-3 with an RBI. Erick Brito followed behind as he went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Emaarion Boyd (2), Zach Arnold (2), Justin Crawford, Aidan Miller, Jordan Dissin, and Troy Schreffler.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Dominic Perachi as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on six innings of work. Scott Randall took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was righthanded pitcher Estibenzon Jimenez as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run on four innings of work. Andrew Walling took the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 6-0 on the season.

