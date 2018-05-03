Marlies Set for Second Round Series against Syracuse

May 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies and Syracuse Crunch will kick off the North Division Finals series on Thursday night at Ricoh Coliseum in a rematch of last year's second round matchup.

The Marlies were pushed to a Game 5 by the Utica Comets in the opening round but advanced after a commanding 4-0 victory on Sunday, led by a pair of goals from Carl Grundstrom, a three-point night by Andreas Johnsson and a 37-save shutout performance by Garret Sparks.

Dmytro Timashov provided the offence for the Marlies in the opening round, averaging a point-per-game with three goals and two assists. Trevor Moore, Martin Marincin and Ben Smith all finished with four points in the victory over the Comets.

Syracuse advanced to the second round after a decisive series sweep over Rochester, scoring six goals in every game of the first round series against the Amerks.

The offensive charge for the Crunch starts with Matthew Peca, who scored a pair of goals and eight points in the first round sweep. Mathieu Joseph, Gabriel Dumont and Alexander Volkov all finished the opening round series with five points.

Regular Season Review

Throughout the regular season, the Marlies posted a 5-2-1-0 record over the Crunch, with Toronto going 2-0-1 in the final three meetings of the season. Andreas Johnsson was the Syracuse slayer during the regular season, putting up 11 points (7G, 4A) in eight games.

Home Sweet Home

In last year's playoff matchup, the home team won all seven games between Toronto and Syracuse. So far throughout this year's postseason, Toronto is 3-0 at home while Syracuse is 2-0.

Key Details

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and limited tickets are still available.

Fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network (TV) or online through AHL Live.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, as well as live updates from Ricoh Coliseum.

