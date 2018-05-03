Dallas Signs Jason Robertson to Entry-Level Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed right wing Jason Robertson to a three-year entry level contract.

Robertson, 18, skated in 68 regular-season games in 2017-18 for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), registering a team-leading 87 points (41-46=87). Among all skaters in the OHL, Robertson finished the season tied for sixth in goals (41) and seventh in points (87). He also ranked first in the League in shots on goal (308), fifth in game-winning goals (8) and was tied for fifth in power play goals (15).

During the 2018 OHL Playoffs, he appeared in all 16 postseason contests for the Frontenacs and helped his club reach the Eastern Conference Championship Series. Robertson ranked second on the team with 18 points (10-8=18) and led the club in power play goals (5) and shots on goal (61).

The forward has spent the last three seasons with Kingston, amassing 200 points (101-99=200) in 190 career contests. He has qualified for the OHL Playoffs in all three campaigns with the Frontenacs and has registered 38 points (16-22=38) in 31 postseason appearances. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Northville, Mich. was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (39th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

