Jim Cornelison Returns to Sing Anthem Before Game 4

May 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced that Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, is returning to Rockford to sing the national anthem prior to Game 4 of the Division Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs on Friday, May 11 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose on Friday evening with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to participate in the Blackhawks' tradition of cheering during the national anthem while Cornelison sings prior to the IceHogs game.

In addition and as part of the Division Finals festivities, the IceHogs are also hosting a GR815 beer and whiskey sampling event in Hog Heaven during each home game during their series with Manitoba. With a valid ticket to the IceHogs game, fans ages 21-and-over can sample up to three local craft beers or whiskeys in Hog Heaven for just $5. Additional beer and whiskey may be purchased along with the three samples from the GR815 tickets, and will be exclusively available in Hog Heaven during the Division Finals.

Please note, GR815 beer/whiskey sampling tickets will only be available for purchase in-person at the entrance to Hog Heaven during the IceHogs' home games on Wednesday, May 9, Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12* (if necessary).

Rockford and Manitoba will officially kick-off their best-of-seven game series in the Division Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs tomorrow (May 4) at 7 p.m. at Bell MTS Place. The IceHogs will play back-to-back road games in Manitoba on Friday and Saturday before returning to the BMO Harris Bank Center for guaranteed home contests for Game 3 (Ticket D) on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 (Ticket E) on Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 (Ticket F) will be played in Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. The best-of-seven series will then shift to Manitoba for the final two contests, as necessary, with Game 6 set for Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. and Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. (Game 6 and 7 are subject to change pending the scheduling of the Stanley Cup playoffs)

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at icehogs.com or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 9 vs. Manitoba Moose (Calder Cup Playoffs | Game 3/Ticket D)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) of their second-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the /Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.