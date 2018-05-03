Five Belleville Sens to Play at IIHF World Championships

The Belleville Senators will be well represented at the 2018 IIHF World Championships in Denmark with five representatives.

Thomas Chabot (Canada), Filip Gustavsson (Sweden), Christian Jaros (Slovakia), Ville Pokka (Finland) and Colin White (USA) will all play in the tournament.

Chabot played in 13 games with Belleville scoring two goals and adding seven points before spending the rest of the year with Ottawa where he played in 63 games tallying 25 points (nine goals).

Gustavsson came to Belleville at the tail end of the year after finishing his season with Lulea in the SHL and went 2-4 in seven games with a 3.01 GAA.

Jaros played in 44 games with Belleville while also making his NHL debut, playing twice for the Sens. Pokka appeared in 23 games for Belleville notching 11 points (three goals) after being acquired on Feb. 15.

White tallied 27 points (11 goals) in 47 games with Belleville while also skating in 21 NHL games with Ottawa adding two goals and four assists.

The tournament opens May 4 with the gold medal game taking place on May 20. The Danish cities of Copenhagen and Herning will host all games.

Sweden is the defending champion after beating Canada in the gold medal game last year. Canada won gold in 2015 and 2016. All games can be seen live on TSN.

