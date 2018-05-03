Show Your IceHogs Support to Win Free Suite for Game 4 of Division Finals

May 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs are giving fans the chance to win a suite for 18 people for Game 4 of the Central Division Finals on Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Fans can enter to win by submitting a picture showing their IceHogs support. Suggested entries include posting IceHogs messages on business marquee signs, painting office or home windows or placing IceHogs signs in your front yard. Pictures of fans wearing IceHogs gear will also be accepted.

Fans can take a photo of their IceHogs display and tag the IceHogs on social media (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter) to be entered into the contest. Submissions for the contest must be made by Monday, May 7 at 5 p.m., and the IceHogs will then select the one lucky winner among all contest entrants. The winner will be announced on social media on Tuesday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

Please note, the suite giveaway is limited to just one entry per person on social media.

The prize of a free suite for Game 4 of the Division Finals can fit up to 18 people. Food will not be included as part of the prize package, but is available for an additional fee.

The IceHogs host the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-seven series in the Division Finals.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 9 vs. Manitoba Moose (Calder Cup Playoffs | Game 3/Ticket D)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) of their second-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the /Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

