American Hockey League Issues Statement on Passing of Bill Torrey

The American Hockey League joins the entire hockey community in mourning the loss of Bill Torrey, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 83.

Said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews:

"Bill Torrey has been active with the American Hockey League throughout his illustrious Hall of Fame career as an NHL executive. I will miss him as a friend and I will be forever grateful for his advice and mentorship. Our most sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Mr. Torrey, who began his career in professional hockey as publicity director of the AHL's Pittsburgh Hornets in 1961, had served on the Executive Committee of the AHL Board of Governors for the past 20 years and on the AHL Hall of Fame selection committee since 2006.

