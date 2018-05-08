Marlies Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Toronto Marlies advance for the fifth time in franchise history to the Calder Cup Conference Finals following tonight's 2-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch to sweep the North Division Finals. Date and timing for Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be announced Wednesday.

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be televised live on Leafs Nation Network. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2018-19 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets will be on sale beginning Wednesday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.ca.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

