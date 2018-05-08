St. Denis Agrees to Terms with Islanders

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Travis St. Denis has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

St. Denis, 25, led the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (American Hockey League) with a career-high 23 goals, 11 coming on the power play, and totaled 44 points in 74 games last season. He added a career-best 21 assists during his second professional campaign. He became the fifth Sound Tiger to record five points in a single game when he notched three goals and two assists on March 15, 2018 against the Rochester Americans. The Trail, B.C. native, has 64 points (35 goals, 29 assists) in 124 AHL games.

St. Denis played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, collecting 125 points (60 goals, 65 assists) and a plus-30 rating in 162 games with the Bobcats. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season. St. Denis also helped Quinnipiac reach the 2016 NCAA National Championship, leading the team with a career-high 27 assists and ranking second on the club in scoring with 49 points. Quinnipiac reached the 16-team Frozen Four Tournament in each of his four collegiate seasons.

Prior to attending Quinnipiac, the 5'7, 170-pound forward played four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Trail Smoke Eaters and Penticton Vees from 2008-12. During that time, he racked up 225 points (98 goals, 127 assists) in 203 games and led Penticton to a BCHL Championship and Doyle Cup title in 2012.

