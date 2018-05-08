Oilers Sign Vesel to NHL Contract
May 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Vesel to a one-year NHL contract.
VESEL
Joined the Condors following the completion of his college career and had six points (3g-3a) in 11 games with Bakersfield at the end of the 2017-18 season
Scored his first professional goal in Manitoba against the Moose on April 8
Had five points (3g-2a) over the final six games of the regular season
Had 108 points (39g-69a) in 149 games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha
Was named the 2017-18 NCHC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Received the 2016-17 NCHC Sportsmanship Award
Drafted in the 6th round (#153 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by Edmonton
