Oilers Sign Vesel to NHL Contract

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Vesel to a one-year NHL contract.

VESEL

Joined the Condors following the completion of his college career and had six points (3g-3a) in 11 games with Bakersfield at the end of the 2017-18 season

Scored his first professional goal in Manitoba against the Moose on April 8

Had five points (3g-2a) over the final six games of the regular season

Had 108 points (39g-69a) in 149 games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha

Was named the 2017-18 NCHC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Received the 2016-17 NCHC Sportsmanship Award

Drafted in the 6th round (#153 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by Edmonton

