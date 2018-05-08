Marlies Hope to Close out the Crunch in Game 4

May 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies and Syracuse Crunch will play their fourth game in six days of second round action tonight, with the Marlies looking to close out the North Division Finals.

Toronto took a 3-0 series lead on Sunday night in a 7-1 win that saw thirteen different players register a point on the scoresheet. That game was the second in as many nights and the Marlies are expecting a more rested team tonight that plays with speed and is quick in transition.

"It's going to be a rested Syracuse team. When we play them again, we know what to expect. It'll be more of the type of game that we saw in (games) one and two, we know that," said head coach Sheldon Keefe after that victory. "We have to regroup ourselves here and recognize that the next one is going to be even tougher."

Nine players on the Marlies roster have recorded six points or more throughout the playoff run so far, led by Trevor Moore's nine (3G, 6A). Andreas Johnsson has quickly collected seven points (2G, 5A) since rejoining the Marlies after scoring a pair of goals in Sunday's effort.

Carl Grundstrom and Dmytro Timashov each lead the Marlies in goals with four apiece.

On the other side, Syracuse is led offensively by Matthew Peca who has nine points (3G, 6A) in the postseason. Rookie Mathieu Joseph is tied in second with Carter Verhaeghe, each with seven points.

On special teams, strong penalty kill play continues to be the story of the series as Toronto is 2-for-12 on the power play and Syracuse is 1-for-8, with neither team scoring on the man advantage since Game 1.

Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:00 PM and fans can watch on Leafs Nation Network (TV) or AHL Live or listen in on TSN 1050 Radio.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, as well as live updates from Syracuse.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

6-2-0 Overall Record 3-2-1

3-0 Series Record 0-3

Win 4 Streak Loss 3

31 Goals For 24

20 Goals Against 25

18.6% Power Play Percentage 22.2%

83.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.1%

D. Timashov, C. Grundstrom (4) Leading Goal Scorer A. Volkov, G. Dumont, M. Joseph, M. Peca (3)

T. Moore (9) Leading Points Scorer M. Peca (9)

G. Sparks (5) Wins Leader E. Pasquale (2)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.