New Jersey Re-Signs (D) Brian Strait to Two-Year Deal

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Brian Strait to a two-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Strait, 30, joined the Devils organization when he signed a one-year, two-way contract on July 1 of last year. He spent the entire 2017-18 season in Binghamton where he served as an alternate captain. In 61 games, Strait scored three goals and five assists for eight points with 52 penalty minutes. In the American Hockey League, Strait has 13 goals and 49 assists for 62 points and 270 penalty minutes in 339 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Manitoba, and Binghamton.

Strait was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (65th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft.

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.

