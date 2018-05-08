Devils Sign Tariq Hammond to One-Year AHL Contract

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils announced the club has signed defenseman Tariq Hammond to a one-year American Hockey League contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils' General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

In his first game with the Devils on the road in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hammond picked up his first-career professional point with an assist.

Hammond, 24, had 26 points from the blue line during his four-year career with the Pioneers, served as the team captain his senior year, and helped lead them to a National Championship in 2016-17. Prior to college, the Calgary, Alberta native put up 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 156 games with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

