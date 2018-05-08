Devils Sign Tariq Hammond to One-Year AHL Contract
May 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils announced the club has signed defenseman Tariq Hammond to a one-year American Hockey League contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils' General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
In his first game with the Devils on the road in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hammond picked up his first-career professional point with an assist.
Hammond, 24, had 26 points from the blue line during his four-year career with the Pioneers, served as the team captain his senior year, and helped lead them to a National Championship in 2016-17. Prior to college, the Calgary, Alberta native put up 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 156 games with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.
For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2018
- Devils Sign Tariq Hammond to One-Year AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Oilers Sign Vesel to NHL Contract - Bakersfield Condors
- New Jersey Re-Signs (D) Brian Strait to Two-Year Deal - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Hope to Close out the Crunch in Game 4 - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Resilient, But Edged in Overtime to See Stars Take Series Lead - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Devils Stories
- Devils Sign Tariq Hammond to One-Year AHL Contract
- New Jersey Re-Signs (D) Brian Strait to Two-Year Deal
- Devils Finish Season with OT Loss to Comets
- Devils Sign Joey Anderson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
- Devils Draw 6th Sellout Crowd in 4-2 Loss to Wolf Pack