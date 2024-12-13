Marksmen Sign Mike Wilson

December 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the addition of forward Mike Wilson ahead of a weekend set with the Huntsville Havoc.

Wilson, 26, played eight games for the Quad City Storm to begin the 2024-25 season, including two against the Marksmen.

Prior to his first professional season, the Washington D.C. native captained the Worcester State University Lancers and played 97 career NCAA Division-III games between Worcester State and Becker College, recording 64 points (27g+37a). The center was named to the 2022-23 MASCAC Second Team All-Conference and held a point-per-game pace across his final two collegiate seasons.

Wilson and the Marksmen will return to home ice at the Crown Coliseum for Comedy Night presented by The Locals Comedy and How The Grinch Stole Hockey Night December 20 and 21.

Single-game tickets to all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

