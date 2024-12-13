Braydon Barker Spurs Rivermen to Road Win in Macon

Macon, GA - Braydon Barker netted a goal and two assists including the game-winner on Friday night as the Rivermen defeated the Macon Mayhem at Macon Coliseum.

The Rivermen were able to strike first as Joseph Drapluk, back off of injured reserve for the Rivermen, made a cross-ice pass to Braydon Barker as soon as he stepped into the offensive zone. Barker slowed up before handing the puck off to Tristan Trudel as he streaked into the high slot. Trudel made no mistake as he rifled a shot into the top shelf to put the Rivermen up 1-0. The Mayhem were able to tie the game up on a rebound goal late in the first to even things up coming into the second.

The second period was marked by the Mayhem getting several quality chances as they took the play to Peoria in the first half of the second period. But the Rivermen held firm and had some great chances themselves late in the second. But despite this, both sides failed to find the go-ahead goal, and the Rivermen, for the third time this season, took a tied game into the third.

Peoria broke through midway through the third period as Braydon Barker sent a shot-pass to the front of the net where Alec Baer stood all alone, uncovered. The pass was in Baer's feet but he was able to kick the puck to his blade and tapped it into a wide-open net to give the Rivermen the lead. Macon came right back however and scored off of a turnover to tie the game right back up at 2-2. The contest came down to the final minutes and on a broken play, Jordan Ernst curled behind the net and sent a quick pa ss to Barker in the low slot. Barker's one-timed shot sailed into the back of the net and Peoria held firm on defense for the remainder of the contest.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Saturday night for their second of three straight games against the Macon Mayhem. Saturday's game is set for 6:00 ET, 5:00 CT.

