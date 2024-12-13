Mayhem Fight Hard, Fall to Peoria

December 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem fought back, but ultimately fell short, losing 3-2 to the Peoria Rivermen.

The Rivermen came to Macon for the first time since November 5, 2019 tonight, and the odds were stacked against them from the jump with only four healthy defensemen dressed. They still started the game strong, as just over two minutes in, Tristan Trudel notched his third goal of the season on a chance set up by Braydon Barker. Just three seconds after the Rivermen killed off their first penalty of the game, Jarret Kup fired home a rebound from a Jacob Schnapp shot, and the Mayhem tied the game up going into the second period.

After the first intermission, both teams slowed it down and tightened up on defense. Numerous hits were thrown and shots attempted, but none made it into the back of the net.

The third period was a rough one for the Mayhem, as Conor Witherspoon went down after taking a stick up high, with Curtis Abbott already lost for the game. Witherspoon was able to return, but after making an awkward save, Dysen Skinner would not be. Nearly seven minutes into the period, Barker found the captain Alec Baer on the back door to give the Rivermen their second lead. However, Matteo Ybarra came to save the day with an unassisted goal to tie it at two in the third period. Ultimately, Braydon Barker became the hero with a goal to beat Bailey Brkin with just over two minutes left in the third, and the Mayhem couldn't muster a third tying goal.

The Mayhem take the ice again tomorrow for their Grinch Stole Hockey game against the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, December 14 at 6 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

