Mayhem Acquire Greco from Quad City

December 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday defenseman Michael Greco has been acquired from the Quad City Storm in exchange for forward Dominic Dumas.

Greco, 26, from Orillia, Ontario, has made a name for himself as an enforcer in the SPHL since making his debut with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs last season. After a 2022-23 campaign with the Columbus River Dragons in which he recorded 224 penalty minutes in 48 games, he made the leap to the SPHL, and spent time with Roanoke, Evansville, Pensacola, and Quad City. In his 41 SPHL games, he has five points (1g, 4a) along with 140 penalty minutes.

After finishing his junior hockey career with the GMHL's Bradford Bulls, Greco began his professional career in Sweden during the 2020-21 season, spending two years with Ånge IK. In 33 games in Sweden, he scored 28 points (8g, 20a) and logged 152 penalty minutes.

Dumas played in 10 games for the Mayhem this season after beginning the year on injured reserve. He scored three points (1g, 2a) and posted a -4 rating.

Greco and the rest of the Mayhem return home for Video Game Night against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.