Mayhem Sign Two Forwards Ahead of Weekend Series

December 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forwards Jacob Schnapp and Brendan Ronan have signed with the team.

Schnapp, 24, from New Port Richey, Fla., has made a name for himself with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, where he has spent the last four seasons.

Since beginning his professional career with the Thunderbirds in the 2021-22 season, he has scored 91 points (48g, 43a) and amassed 469 penalty minutes over his 163 games played.

Prior to his professional career, Schnapp played with the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes in the USPHL's Premier Division, where he scored 33 points (16g, 17a) in 35 games with the program.

Ronan, 25, from Saugus, Mass., made his professional debut this season with the Quad City Storm before spending time with the Peoria Rivermen and Pensacola Ice Flyers, and will now take the ice against his former team this weekend.

Prior to his professional career, Ronan spent five years at NCAA division-III Worcester State University, where he scored 78 points (33g, 45a) in 92 games played.

In a corresponding move, forward Kyle Heitzner has been placed on team suspension.

Schnapp, Ronan, and the rest of the Mayhem take the ice tonight for Video Game Night against the Peoria Rivermen at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

