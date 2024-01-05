Marksmen Score Three in Third, Beat Ice Bears 4-1

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen scored three goals in the third period to take a 4-1 final over the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Crown Coliseum Friday.

Knoxville took an early lead, scoring on a backdoor play just 79 seconds in, but the Marksmen responded over halfway through the period. Roman Kraemer (6) tipped in a loose puck at the side of the net after Tyler Kobryn (9) and Dalton Hunter (13) set up the play. The two teams headed to intermission deadlocked at 1s, where they would stay until the third period.

The difference maker came off the stick of Tyler Barrow (1) at 5:45 of the final frame while the Marksmen were on the powerplay. Cam Cook won a faceoff back to Matt Araujo (8), and he set up Simon Boyko's (15) shot that was tipped in. Moments later, Kobryn (10) directed a Jamie Dorsey (3) pass to Cook (11) who scored on a breakaway. Boyko (15) extended the Fayetteville lead to 4-1 off the leg of an Ice Bear at 7:35 to cement the Marksmen win.

The Marksmen will be back in action on Disney Night, presented by The Zara Law Firm, Saturday, January 6 at 7PM.

