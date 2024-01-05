Rivermen Fall 3-0 to Huntsville Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Peoria's six-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Friday night as the Rivermen fell to the Huntsville Havoc 3-0 in the first of five-straight meetings between the two sides.

The first period saw many great chances, including two two-on-ones for the Havoc but Mario Cavaliere, in his first SPHL start, held the line and kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

Huntsville went on the attack in the second period, netting three goals in three minutes in the first half of the period. Though the Rivermen put a couple of solid shifts together to close the middle period, they still trailed 3-0 going into the third.

"We didn't play a bad first period, we didn't give much in the first and we didn't give much in the third, we started skating well in the third again," said Rivermen Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel.

Peoria surged in the third period, doubling Huntsville in shots on goal, and had two power plays in the regulation period. However, timely saves by the Huntsville netminder kept the Rivermen off the scoreboard for just the second time all season as Peoria's winning streak ended in a 3-0 loss to the Huntsville Havoc.

"We won six in a row coming into tonight so if this is just a bump in the road here or there and go win six or seven more after this we can drop one or two on the road here," said Trudel.

The Rivermen will close out their extended road trip on Saturday in Huntsville before welcoming the Havoc for three straight games at Carver Arena next weekend.

