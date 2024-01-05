Ice Bears Stumble Down Stretch in Loss to Marksmen

Ryan Kenny made 32 saves, Fayetteville scored three goals in under two minutes in the third period and the Ice Bears fell to the Marksmen 4-1 at Crown Coliseum Friday night.

The Ice Bears have now lost seven straight. Fayetteville has won its last four.

Tyler Barrow broke a 1-1 tie in the third on the power play when he redirected a shot from the slot between Cody Karpinski's pads at 5:45. Cameron Cook scored on a breakaway just over a minute later and Simon Boyko was credited with a goal moments after when his cross-ice pass was deflected off Davis Kirkendall's stick into his own net, giving the Marksmen three goals in a span of 1:50.

Brady Fleurent scored early to give Knoxville the lead just 1:19 into the game. Rex Moe slid the puck from the right wall to the left circle for Tyler Rollo. Rollo slipped the puck to Fleurent on the back doorstep for him to beat Kenny for his 13th goal of the season.

Roman Kraemer tied the game when a pass into the slot was broken up and a scramble ensued on the right side of the crease. The puck came loose on the edge of the blue paint and Karpinski inadvertently knocked it into his own net at 13:12.

The Ice Bears nearly retook the lead before the intermission, but Seth Ensor's breakaway chance was stopped by Kenny and his followup try at the slot sailed over the crossbar.

Both teams had chances in the second period to move out in front, but both goalies stood tall with solid work in the middle frame. Karpinski kicked away an attempt on a two-on-one with his right pad and got his stick on a shot when Fayetteville broke loose for a three-man advantage. Kenny turned aside Fleurent's attempt from the left circle, held onto Kirill Nizhnikov's attempt from in front and blocked Rollo's quick attempt off a saucer pass across the slot.

Karpinski finished with 27 stops for the Ice Bears.

Knoxville is at Roanoke Saturday night. The Marksmen remain home to welcome Macon on Saturday.

