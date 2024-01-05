Steven Leonard Called up to ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders

January 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Steven Leonard has been called up to the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

Leonard is in his fourth professional season, as he's played in 137 regular season pro games across the ECHL, SPHL, and FPHL since 2020. The five-foot-ten forward joined his twin brother, Sean, in Roanoke this past offseason after previous stops last season with Danbury (FPHL), Pensacola (SPHL), and Iowa (ECHL). In 22 games for the Dawgs this season, the Rockaway Park, New York native has tallied two goals, four assists, and team highs for penalty minutes (73) and fighting majors (five). While playing for Iowa last season, Leonard had four goals, one assist, and 74 penalty minutes in 20 games played for the Heartlanders.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Birmingham Bulls tonight, January 5 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.