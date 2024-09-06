Marksmen Return Defenseman Ryan Lieth

September 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Lieth for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Friday.

"We're excited to have Ryan back in the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He was a big part of our D-core last year, having played all 56-regular season games. We're looking forward to seeing his growth as a second-year pro and what he will bring, come Day 1."

Lieth, 25, was an important piece of Fayetteville's penalty kill last season and recorded 9 points (2g+7a) with a +11 rating from the back end. The Warwick, N.Y. native had a 12-game debut with the Marksmen in Spring 2023, after finishing college at SUNY-Potsdam.

Lieth joins defensemen Nick Parody and Hudson Lambert, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff and Sam Anzai on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

