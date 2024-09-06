Virostek Signs with Dawgs from Liberty

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that goaltender Hunter Virostek has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Virostek joins Roanoke as a rookie entering training camp, although the six-foot-one netminder did start in two games last spring for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, both of which were wins for Columbus. Prior to his stint in the FPHL, the Turner Valley, Alberta native played five seasons in college, primarily with Liberty University (ACHA). Virostek initially committed and attended Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII), appearing in one game before transferring to Liberty during the middle of his freshman year. As the Flames goaltender, the 25-year-old goalie went 49-23-2 in 86 regular season appearance for Liberty with a .923 save percentage and a 2.59 goals against average. In 10 career postseason games, Virostek led Liberty to a 6-3-1 record with an impressive .947 save clip and a 1.80 goals against average. Virostek played his junior hockey in his native province of Alberta, appearing in 128 AJHL games from 2015-2019.

"Hunter finished his collegiate career last season at Liberty University where he was the primary goaltender for the past three years; helping them to the national tournament each year," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Virostek. "Hunter is a pro - he works relentlessly to improve his game and has the ability to steal games when needed."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

