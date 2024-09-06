Jake Goldowski Returns to Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Jake Goldowski has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Goldowski, 24, from Thornhurst, Penn., will be back for his third season with the Mayhem after completing his first full year in Macon during the 2023-24 campaign. Last season, he led the Mayhem in assists with 23, and finished behind only Alex LaPlante in points with 35.

Before turning pro, Goldowski had an illustrious career in junior hockey. He played for the U.S. National Team Development Program (USTNDP) at the USHL, NTDP, and International levels from 2016-2018, suiting up alongside NHL stars such as Quinn and Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Cole Caufield, and Trevor Zegras.

Goldowski then spent three seasons with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, where he was teammates with other notable NHL players, such as Cole Perfetti, Owen Tippett, and Ryan Suzuki. In his time with the Spirit, he recorded 80 points (38g, 42a) in 167 games.

Goldowski and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

