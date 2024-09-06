Thunderbolts Sign Defenseman Joey Berkopec

September 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Joey Berkopec for the 2024-25 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Berkopec comes to Evansville following his rookie professional season with the Macon Mayhem, playing alongside another recent Thunderbolts' signing, forward Derek Contessa. In 42 games with the Mayhem, Berkopec scored 2 goals and 5 points along with a -7 rating, which was second-best amongst all Macon players, and best amongst all defensemen, who played 20 or more games for the Mayhem in 2023-24. The native of Oakville, Ontario played a full season of junior hockey in his home province in 2016-17 with the OJHL's Burlington Cougars, before taking his junior career out West to British Columbia's BCHL between 2017-2020, mostly with the Merritt Centennials before finishing 2020 with the Coquitlam Express. Berkopec later played three seasons of college hockey at Utica College between 2020-2023, winning the NCAA UCHC Championship in 2021-22, before turning pro with Macon in 2023-24.

"I'd describe my playing style as a two-way puck-moving defenseman. I focus on defending and skating well, but I have also worked hard to improve my offensive zone ability," replied Berkopec when asked about his playing approach. On his decision to join the Thunderbolts, Berkopec continued: "It felt like Evansville was a perfect fit for me, I was drawn to the enthusiastic fanbase, the high-level facilities, and the opportunity to play under Coach Bes alongside the talented group of players. There's always a unique kind of energy in the air at this time of year, it's a fresh start for me, and I'm really fired up to hit the ground running and start gelling with my new teammates, and work to bring a championship to Evansville!"

Berkopec joins previously announced defensemen Benjamin Lindberg and Gehrig Lindberg, along with forwards Matthew Hobbs, Derek Contessa, Logan vande Meerakker and Kevin Hu on the roster heading into training camp.

