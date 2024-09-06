Thunderbolts Single Game Tickets for 2024-25 Now Available

September 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts are pleased to announce that tickets for individual games in the upcoming 2024-25 season are now on sale. Fans can find more details and purchase tickets online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (812) 422-BOLT (2658) or by visiting the Ford Center Ticket Office. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Earlier this offseason, the Thunderbolts unveiled the 2024-25 lineup of promotional nights, details on each individual theme night are available online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/schedule/theme-nights. Returning promotions from 2023-24 include Wizards Night on Saturday, October 19th, the annual Education Day morning game on Tuesday, October 29th, Military Night on Saturday, November 9th, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, November 16th, First Responders Night on Saturday, November 23rd, Teddy Bear Toss night on Saturday, December 7th, the annual New Year's Eve game on Tuesday, December 31st, Faith Night on Friday, January 24th, Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 25th, Superhero Night on Friday, February 28th, Pucks and Paws (previously Dogs Night Out) on Saturday, March 1st, Princess & Pirates Night on Sunday, March 9th, Jurassic Night on Saturday, March 22nd, Country Night on Friday, April 4th, Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 5th, Sunday Fundays on February 16th and March 30th, and Free Kids Fridays on November 1st and January 3rd.

Fans can also look forward to several new theme nights in 2024-25, including Hockey Horrors Night on Saturday, October 26th, Elf Night on Saturday, December 14th, Bad Gift Exchange Night on Saturday, December 28th, Heavy Metal Night on Saturday, January 4th, Union Night on Friday, January 31st, Euro Night on Friday, February 7th, and Swipe Right Night on Friday, February 14th.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT (2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

