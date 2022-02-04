Marksmen Clip Dawgs, Extend Win Streak to Five

ROANOKE, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 at Berglund Center on Thursday night.

The Marksmen opened the scoring when Shane Bednard tapped in a rebound from a Taylor Best shot. Both players would go on to have two points in the game.

Just five minutes into the second period. C.J. Stubbs scored to tie the game at one. Stubbs would score in the third period as well.

After the Marksmen took a penalty, Bednard found Taylor McCloy driving the net for a shorthanded goal midway through the second period. The Marksmen have scored two shorthanded goals in their last five games.

With just 1:29 to go in the second, Jordan Fogarty missed wide on a slap shot but it caught the corner bounds and rebounded to Best waiting on the far blue line. Best took the puck and lifted it over Austyn Roudebush to make it 3-1.

In the third, momentum shifted as the Rail Yard Dawgs outshot the Marksmen 12-3, and Stubbs scored on the powerplay to make the game 3-2, but the rally fell short.

The Marksmen win extended their win streak to five games, a season long. It also snaps a four-game losing skid to the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The two teams will face off tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Berglund Center.

